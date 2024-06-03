Summer weather could FINALLY be arriving in Vancouver and we are ready

We’re almost there, Vancouver. Summer weather is just around the corner.

By the weekend, sunny days in the city could be recording temperatures as high as 24°C.

However, we first have to get through some rainy periods.

Over the past weekend, parts of Metro Vancouver were hit by a spring storm, but the rain has since tapered down. Periods of showers are expected in Vancouver overnight into Tuesday. However, ECCC forecasts that things will dry up by tomorrow evening.

Starting Wednesday, the weather will start to take a turn as ECCC forecasts sunshine through the weekend.

We will need to be patient while the temperature warms up. It could be a high of 17°C on Wednesday but gradually warm up to a high of 24°C on Saturday.