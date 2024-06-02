Spring storm triggers warnings, but better weather is ahead 

Hang in there! While lots of rain is forecast, the weather is expected to get better later in the week.

Up to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall in parts of Metro Vancouver on Sunday, and Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a weather alert early this morning.

“A moisture laden Pacific frontal system will reach the South Coast this morning bringing heavy rain to the aforementioned regions,” the statement reads. “The rain will begin early this morning and then intensify this afternoon. The rain will ease to showers early Monday.”

The warning is in effect for:

the North Shore,

northeast areas of Metro Vancouver,

northern sections of Fraser Valley west and Howe Sound.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” ECCC added.

Capilano and Seymour rivers warning

Metro Vancouver said in a statement that this spring storm is expected to lead to unusually high flows for this time of year in the North Shore’s Capilano and Seymour rivers.

So people who like spending time near the river hiking nearby trails, fishing or kayaking are being warned about their safety.

“The Capilano and Seymour rivers are unique in that water levels can change due to a number of factors including, most commonly, weather. This can happen at any time of year and without much notice,” Metro Vancouver explained. “For example, the Capilano River can rise more than five metres in height at various points along the river; the amount of water rushing past can increase by 413,000 litres per second or more; and water can move faster than 21 kilometres per hour. Depending on a visitor’s location and proximity to the river, they may be at a higher risk.”

So if you’re spending time near either river or within Capilano River Regional Park, Metro Vancouver insists people should use extreme caution.

Here is some of their advice:

“Stay on designated trails in Capilano River Regional Park and around the river. Under normal conditions these are a safe distance from the river’s edge.

in Capilano River Regional Park and around the river. Under normal conditions these are a safe distance from the river’s edge. Follow all signs and do not enter areas posted as dangerous.

Monitor the river for changes in water levels.

Don’t get into the river! You could get hypothermia, be seriously injured or worse from unexpected surges and waves, fast flowing water, rocks and branches.”

Vancouver weather

Today, about 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall in Vancouver and another 10 to 15 could fall Monday.

The first half of the week will be mainly wet and cloudy, but starting Wednesday, ECCC predicts it will be sunny for the rest of the week.