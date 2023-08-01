16-year-old Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh signs Lululemon endorsement deal

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon named Summer McIntosh, a record-breaking swimmer and Olympian, as its newest ambassador on Tuesday.

Representing the upcoming generation of Canadian Olympics hopefuls, the 16-year-old joins Lululemon’s Team Canada collective on the path to the Paris 2024 Games.

McIntosh posted the news to Instagram with a series of photos of her in her new gear.

“I’ve loved Lululemon since I was 10,” the Toronto native wrote in the caption. “I’m glad to partner with a brand that’s dedicated to supporting me and helping me be my best!”

Further expressing her excitement about the partnership in a press release, Summer said, “Lululemon is all about style, quality, being healthy, and having fun.”

“Summer is an incredible talent who is inspiring young swimmers and so many others through her dedication to the sport, positive energy, and record-setting times,” said Michelle Davies, vice president of Global Sports Marketing and Partnerships at Lululemon in a press release. “This partnership is a natural fit between our brand and Summer as she prepares for her second Olympics, where we’ll be eagerly cheering her on.”

As the only Canadian swimmer with four world titles, McIntosh recently secured two gold medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. She also holds the World Record in the women’s 400m Individual Medley and owns five Canadian Senior National records and five World Junior records.

When she was just 14 years old, McIntosh was the youngest-ever athlete on Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 games. Now, she’s gearing up for her second Olympics appearance.

McIntosh will receive exclusive training and casual gear from Lululemon as she prepares for the upcoming Paris Games. The brand will also hold feedback sessions to ensure the gear optimally supports her during competitions.

This partnership comes on the heels of Lululemon’s recent announcements of other ambassadors like Connor Bedard and Team Canada athletes Leylah Fernandez, Damian Warner, and Phil Wizard.