Leylah Fernandez announces new partnership with Lululemon

When Leylah Fernandez takes the court at the Australian Open next week, you’ll notice that she’ll be sporting Canadian brand Lululemon.

Lululemon and Fernandez announced a partnership based around “new products intentionally designed to move with athletes on the court.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Lululemon family,” Fernandez said in a release announcing her role as a brand ambassador. “Representing the brand on and off the court is a dream come true. I describe my personal style as casual-chic, and I’m always on the go because of tennis. It is super important to me to walk out on the court and have no doubt that my match outfits feel good on me, and I’m confident I’m going to feel my absolute best wearing lululemon.”

Fernandez had previously worn Asics outfits in the majority of her matches.

Fernandez, who currently is ranked at her career-high of 24th in the world, is the brand’s latest athlete ambassador and the face of its first-ever line of tennis wear, set to launch in the coming months.

“Leylah demonstrates an undeniable strength and passion with a clear focus on achieving her goals,” said Michelle Davies, vice president of global sports marketing and partnerships at Lululemon. “She was the natural choice to become lululemon’s next ambassador, given her determination and positive approach to wellbeing.”

The 19-year-old Montreal native Fernandez broke onto the international tennis scene in a big way in 2021, fighting all the way to the US Open final before falling to Emma Radacanu.