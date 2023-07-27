Canadian teen swimmer blows competitors out of the water in record-setting race

Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh won another gold medal on Thursday, leaving her competitors and old record time far away in the distance.

With a time of 2:04.06 in the 200-metre butterfly race, the 16-year-old made her way to the top of the World Aquatics Championships podium, seemingly with ease.

The Toronto native’s winning time at the Fukuoka, Japan, event set both a new world junior record and a Canadian record.

SUMMER MCINTOSH 🇨🇦🥇 GOLD The 16-year-old golden in the 200m butterfly at #Fukuoka23 with another world junior time of 2:04.06 🔥https://t.co/ydraNpkQ6p pic.twitter.com/sZqIw9PAcz — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2023

“Another world junior record! Another Canadian record! Another medal for Summer McIntosh,” the announcer exclaimed as the swimmer touched the pool wall in her final lap.

“Going into this race, I knew I’d [won] world champion last year, and that was kind of unexpected for me,” McIntosh told CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux. “I was just trying to have as much fun as possible and race as hard as I could – and just try to hold on in that second half, [which] is so hard in the 200 fly.

“Overall, I’m happy with what I accomplished tonight.”

While McIntosh is attracting the attention of Canadians everywhere, she’s also garnered the respect of fellow swimmer Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most-decorated Olympian.

“I think she’s like the sweetest girl ever, but she’s also so insanely talented. But that aside, I hate when people say that people are talented,” Oleksiak said about McIntosh in a recent Daily Hive interview.

“I think she’s an incredibly hard worker. And I’ve seen her training over the last few years, and she just is always ready to put in work.”

As for McIntosh’s future, it certainly looks bright.

The teen now has six career medals at the world championships, three of which are gold. And it looks like she’s just getting started.