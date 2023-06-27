Connor Bedard has signed an endorsement deal with a famous Vancouver company.

The North Vancouver native was introduced as Lululemon’s newest brand ambassador on Tuesday, on the eve of the NHL Draft, where Bedard is expected to be chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard and Lululemon announced the partnership in a video featuring the 17-year-old hockey phenom shooting pucks in his parents’ now-famous backyard.

“Being from Vancouver, I’ve been a fan of Lululemon for as long as I can remember,” Bedard said in a press release. “The gear is so comfortable, stylish, and great for training. The more you learn about the company, the more you recognize how much goes into their product design, so to get an opportunity to share my input during the development is pretty cool.”

“We are inspired by Connor’s athletic achievements and his humility, positivity, and natural leadership both on and off the ice,” said Michelle Davies, vice president of global sports marketing and partnerships at Lululemon. “Through this partnership, we’re excited to support Connor as he enters this new chapter of his career and inspires the next generation of athletes.”

Lululemon says Bedard will have access to the company’s latest training and lifestyle gear and will provide feedback in support of its “commitment to innovative design.”

Bedard joins tennis star Leylah Fernandez, NBA player Jordan Clarkson, and F1 driver Zhou Guanyu on Lululemon’s list of pro athlete ambassadors.

It’s been a remarkable year for Bedard, who turned heads and shattered records in what will be his final year of junior hockey. Bedard put the hockey world on notice at the World Juniors, scoring a whopping 23 points in just seven games to lead Canada to a gold medal. The teenager also scored 143 points in 57 WHL games with the Regina Pats last regular season, to go with 20 points in seven playoff games.