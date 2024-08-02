Summer McIntosh's mom was an Olympic athlete too

Summer McIntosh has followed in her mother’s footsteps — and then some.

The 17-year-old phenom has been Canada’s star of Paris 2024, with three medals (two gold, one silver) in the first week of the Olympics.

This is the second Olympic Games for McIntosh, who competed in Tokyo three years ago at the age of 14. It’s been 40 years since her mother, Jill Horstead, competed at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

Also an athlete in the sport of swimming, Horstead finished ninth in the 200-metre butterfly in 1984. Forty years later, her daughter took home gold in the same event.

“This event holds an extra special place in my heart because of her,” McIntosh said in a CBC television interview prior to the final.

1984 ➡️ 2024 🏊‍♀️ 40 years later, Summer McIntosh claims gold in the women’s 200m butterfly in Olympic record time of 2:03.03, the same event her mother, Jill Horstead competed in at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. ❤️ 📸 Mark Blinch/COC

COC/Ted Grant pic.twitter.com/O8jc08vrgB — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 1, 2024

“To share that moment with her is pretty cool,” McIntosh said after winning gold. “I know she is so proud of me along with the rest of my family. I can’t thank them enough.”

There has been no shortage of camera time for Summer’s mom and dad during the Olympics. Her parents, Horstead and father Greg McIntosh, have been repeatedly shown on the CBC broadcast during races.

An Olympian’s biggest fans are often called mom & dad ❤️ Summer McIntosh’s parents, Jill & Greg, watch her win her first Olympic medal, a silver in the women’s 400m freestyle at #Paris2024 🥈 pic.twitter.com/ZZi2vbQJlz — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Summer’s parents have good reason to be proud. Their daughter has made Canadian Olympic history by becoming the first athlete to win three medals in three individual events.