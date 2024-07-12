Canadian Olympic star Summer McIntosh continues to rack up impressive accolades in and out of the pool. It was recently announced that the swimmer has signed a major endorsement deal with Red Bull.

The 17-year-old swimming phenom is the first swimmer to be signed as a global brand ambassador for Red Bull, per TSN’s Rick Westhead. It’s not the first large brand deal she’s signed, as McIntosh also joined Team Lululemon last year.

Those are far from the only endorsement deals she’s managed to sign. She also has agreements with watch company TAG Heuer, swimwear company Funkita, and investment manager Ninepoint Partners.

McIntosh announced her newest sponsorship on her Instagram through a collaborative post with the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Canada 🇨🇦 (@redbullcanada)

Red Bull sponsors a ton of athletes from around the world in everything from popular team sports to more niche athletic pursuits. Some of the athletes on their roster include Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris, and F1 driver Max Verstappen among many others.

McIntosh broke onto the scene at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when was just 14-years-old. Despite not being old enough to drive she finished fourth in two events, one team and one individual, just missing out on a podium finish.

The star swimmer is one of Canada’s best hopes to medal this year. McIntosh is scheduled to compete in four different individual events in the fast-approaching Paris 2024 Olympics, including the 200 and 400 individual medley (IM), the 200 fly, and the 400 freestyle.

She broke her own world record in the 400 IM just a few months ago at the Canadian swim trials and she’s considered to be the favourite to win the event in Paris.

McIntosh has had a very successful international swimming career since the last Olympics. She won two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and scored four gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

She was named the Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year in 2023.