Summer McIntosh just misses out on her fourth Olympic medal

Summer McIntosh continues to star for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics and just barely missed out on her fourth medal at these Games.

The 17-year-old swimmer swam with the women’s 4x200m freestyle group today. McIntosh swam a very strong leg but it wasn’t enough to get the team on the podium. They finished in fourth place behind Australia — who set an Olympic record — the United States, and China.

McIntosh was joined on the team by Mary-Sophie Harvey, Ella Jansen and Julie Brousseau for the finals. The team was not expected to medal but still got very close.

Natation 🏊 : au relais 4 x 200 m style libre, les Canadiennes 🇨🇦 ont fait tout ce qu’elles ont pu, mais terminent au 4e rang.@swimmingcanada #rcsports #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/d8CLkjP1zv — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 1, 2024

McIntosh already won a gold medal earlier today when she set an Olympic record in the 200m butterfly. It was her third podium finish of the Games and her second gold medal.

The 17-year-old has been the breakout star of the Paris Games for Canada and has won nearly half of the nation’s Paris medals to this point.

McIntosh first broke onto the scene at the Tokyo 2020 Games as a 14-year-old. While she didn’t win any medals at that competition, she was involved in two fourth-place finishes. Her potential was obvious and she’s more than lived up to it since then.

Despite her young age she already is the proud owner of a world record, an incredibly impressive feat for anyone, much less a teenager.

With three medals before she’s even 18 years old, McIntosh is well on her way to being one of the most decorated Canadians ever. She also has a whopping three fourth-place finishes, meaning she’s just missed out on a bunch more hardware.

4th place for the Canadian relay team. That's the third 4th-place finish of Summer McIntosh's Olympic career. pic.twitter.com/KfVBu5rWOo — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 1, 2024

Penny Oleksiak is Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian with a total of seven medals. That record looks to be in danger as McIntosh already has three and seems to have many more Olympics left in her.