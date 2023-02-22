It seems there’s a national food holiday for everything these days (apparently today is national margarita day!?), but, seeing as we like to fill our calendars with excuses to eat our favourite things anyways, we might as well keep up to date.

Next Tuesday, February 28 is informally known as National Pancake Day, and to celebrate, one of the biggest pancake purveyors is offering a really sweet deal.

For one day only, between 7 am and 7 pm, IHOP locations around Canada will be offering guests a free short stack of its iconic buttermilk pancakes.

This one-day deal will only apply to those dining in, and IHOP Rewards Members will also be to get two times the amount of “PanCoins” on additional menu items purchased.

IHOP operates several locations around the country, including in BC, Alberta, and Ontario.