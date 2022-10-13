Subway has just launched a new line of items to its food menu.

Loaded with the sauces, fresh veggies, and proteins we all know, these new menu items are all-new Signature Rice Bowls.

There are four of these rice bowls available now, served on a bed of brown, red and wild rice.

These four new Signature Rice Bowls are:

Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki: Grilled chicken and sweet onion teriyaki sauce.

Grilled chicken and sweet onion teriyaki sauce. Crispy Chicken Bacon & Peppercorn Ranch: Crispy chicken, Maplewood smoked bacon and creamy peppercorn ranch sauce.

Crispy chicken, Maplewood smoked bacon and creamy peppercorn ranch sauce. Green Goddess Veggie: Tangy green goddess dressing

Tangy green goddess dressing Southwest Steak & Avocado: Steak, smashed avocado, and Southwest sauce

“We’ve mastered customizable sandwiches and introduced wraps and flatbreads,” said Chef John Botelho, Subway Canada Culinary Manager, in a press release.

“Our next challenge was perfecting a new format – Rice Bowls – giving Canadians another way to enjoy our much-loved flavours. We set out to bring Canadians something never-before-seen from us here at Subway.”

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, NBA Rookie of the Year, and Subway Canada’s newest athlete ambassador helped make the announcement.

“My favourite sandwich, but in a Rice Bowl, what could beat that?” said Barnes. “The food I eat plays a huge role in maintaining my competitive edge, and Subway Canada’s new Signature Rice Bowls are an incredible option for anyone looking for a quick and delicious meal.”

This is one of the biggest changes and innovations we’ve seen from the hugely popular sandwich chain. These four Signature Rice Bowls are available now across Canada.