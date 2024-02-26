Subway rolls out its footlong cookie across Canada

Subway is launching a hotly anticipated sweet treat in stores across Canada, and you’re going to want to come hungry.

The sandwich chain revealed it’s finally launching its enormous footlong cookie at Subway stores across Canada for a limited time only.

The supersized take on Subway’s classic chocolate chip cookie was introduced in the US in January, and some unique sandwich-inspired offerings were available in Toronto last year for one day only.

Now, the ruler-length treat will be available at stores north of the border, too.

Canadians across the country will be able to get their hands on the cookie, which is packed to the brim with chocolate chips and served warm.

“The demand for the Footlong Cookie was so overwhelming and we wanted to deliver for our Subway fans with a limited-time menu item in Canada,” said Lisa Mazurkewich, Subway Canada’s head of marketing.

“From social media to restaurant teams, people were begging for the Footlong treats. The only question now: do you share or eat it all yourself?”

As well as some truly enormous cookies, Subway also teased that there may be more stretched-out menu items on the way in 2024.