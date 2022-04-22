Student hospitalized after apparent assault at Richmond school

A student at Hugh Boyd Secondary in Richmond has been taken to the hospital after an apparent assault on school grounds on Thursday morning.

David Sadler, with the Richmond School District, cannot provide many details but says the school administration attended to the incident right away.

“A student immediately called the parents and notified the school administration that she had done so. The school administration continued to attend to the incident,” said Sadler in an email to Daily Hive on April 22.

“The parents arrived on the scene, connected with the school administration, and went with their child to the hospital. The father returned that same day and was in discussion with the school administration.”

“District guidelines are being followed, and the district is currently providing additional counselling support to the school community,” said Sadler.

Richmond RCMP confirmed they were investigating “an alleged assault that occurred at a local secondary school” in an email to Daily Hive.

“Due to the nature of this investigation, including protection of privacy under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further information will be released,” said police. “We want to assure the public we are working in conjunction with the Richmond School District to ensure the safety and well-being of those directly involved as well as the overall school community.”

The district’s code of conduct obligates the school to provide a positive, safe environment, and it expects all members of the school community to “conduct themselves in an ethical and lawful manner that demonstrates respect for self, others, property, and the environment,” according to Sadler’s email.

“As always, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we are learning and working together positively,” he said.

“District and school staff will continue to ensure that the Code of Conduct Policy, Regulations and Administrative Guidelines are implemented at each school and district facility.”

Richmond RCMP Youth Section has conduct of the investigation.