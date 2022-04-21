Man suspected of exposing himself at Langara College three times

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating three indecent acts that allegedly took place at Langara College.

The indecent acts occurred between March 20 and earlier this week, on April 19.

All three incidents have been connected to one suspect, described as dark-skinned and about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall.

The first incident occurred on March 20. The incident involved a man exposing his genitals to a student in the college library. According to a VPD news release, the incident was recently reported to the police.

The second incident took place a week later, on March 20. This incident involved a man exposing his genitals to a college staff member. The suspect was able to leave before police were called.

The most recent incident took place on April 19, when a man exposed his genitals to a student once again inside the college library. In this case, the suspect was again able to leave before police arrived.

“Incidents like these are unsettling in the community, and we take them seriously,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.

The VPD is also looking into whether the suspect may be connected to other unsolved cases in the city.

“We are in the early stages of these investigations and are advising the public in order to bring awareness to Langara students and the surrounding community.”

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, someone convicted of an indecent act could face a prison term of up to two years.

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.