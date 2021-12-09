"Prepare for strong winter storm": BC government urges caution for drivers

With a strong winter storm forecast to pound BC in the coming days, the provincial government is out with a warning.

Starting Friday, December 10, heavy rain is set to arrive on the coast as snow will come down in the interior and mountain passes.

It’s also expected to be windy, with gusts of up to 80 km/h expected.

There is a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could receive up to 60 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible for areas closer to the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound. Whistler and the highway routes “can expect heavy snow.”

At a news conference on Thursday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming reiterated that if you don’t have to drive, don’t.

In a release, the province is “urging commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to prepare and be diligent if Environment and Climate Change Canada issues weather alerts.”

The government says significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected, as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.

For updated road conditions, visit www.DriveBC.ca.

Drivers are being reminded to have an emergency kit in their vehicles that includes warm clothes, winter footwear, food and water, a shovel, a flashlight, and a fully charged cellphone for emergency calls.