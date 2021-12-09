Heavy rain, strong winds expected over BC's south coast this weekend

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the Lower Mainland and surrounding highway routes this weekend.

A special weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, is in place for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Howe Sound and Whistler are also affected by the bulletin, as well as the Sea-to-Sky Highway, Highway 3, and Highway 5.

A moist Pacific frontal system is expected to arrive over BC’s south coast on Friday morning and will last until Saturday.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could receive up to 60 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible for areas closer to the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound. Whistler and the highway routes “can expect heavy snow.”

As for the winds, expect 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h, according to the statement.

The heavy rain and strong winds will subside early on Saturday, although periods of heavy snow on highways will last throughout the day.