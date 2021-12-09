BC Ferries adding over 160 additional holiday sailings

BC Ferries has announced over 160 extra sailings for the holidays, to make “travel easier for customers sailing between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast.”

A total of 167 sailings are being added between December 17, 2021, and January 3, 2022, including the following:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) – 128 added sailings (December 17 to January 3)

– 128 added sailings (December 17 to January 3) Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay) – 33 added sailings (December 19 to 28)

– 33 added sailings (December 19 to 28) Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Sunshine Coast (Langdale) – six added sailings (December 23 to 27)

According to BC Ferries, the most popular travel times over the holidays are typically between December 20 and 23, with traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The most popular travel days over the holidays will be December 26 and 27, with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay, and Langdale terminals.

Even with the extra sailings scheduled, BC Ferries is still advising customers to plan ahead to minimize issues while travelling. They offer the following tips:

Book in advance: Make a vehicle reservation early to secure a spot on the sailing of your choice. Customers with flexibility can travel at off-peak times to avoid the rush.

Arrive early: Customers with reservations should plan to arrive at the terminal 45 to 60 minutes before their scheduled departure. Walk-on passengers should arrive 45 minutes before their anticipated sailing.

Be prepared for sailing waits: At popular times, customers travelling without a vehicle reservation may experience sailing waits.

Consider parking options: Parking lots at major ferry terminals can fill up quickly during peak periods. Choosing public transportation or being dropped off, if possible, can help travellers avoid traffic congestion.