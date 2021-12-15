FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

3 brand new Victoria restaurants to check out

Dec 15 2021, 4:00 pm
Eva Schnitzelhaus (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Vancouver Island, in general, is a great spot to eat. More specifically, Victoria is a top-notch spot to dine and drink.

This is even more true now that there have been some seriously exciting concepts opening in town recently.

Here are three brand new Victoria restaurants worth checking out.

Superflux {Cabana}

Cabana

Photo: Dasha Armstrong

Superflux’s co-founders, Adam Henderson and Matt Kohlen, opened a new full-service restaurant called {Cabana} earlier this fall. This spot offers Victorians and visitors a food menu from Chef Mathew Harvey and 10 Superflux draft beers as well.

Address: 804 Broughton Street, Victoria

Instagram

Popeyes Chicken – Victoria

Popeyes Po Co

Rich Won/Daily Hive

Dished Vancouver is told Vancouver Island’s first Popeyes Chicken is slated to open on Wednesday, December 15 at 11 am. The first franchise is located at Unit 104 1646 McKenzie Avenue in Victoria. Both dine-in and takeout will be available at this outpost. Delivery options will launch shortly after it opens.

Address: Unit 104 1646 McKenzie Avenue, Victoria

Eva Schnitzelhaus

Courtesy Lillie Louise Photography

This new German/Swiss-inspired restaurant officially opened its doors last month. Eva Schnitzelhaus is helmed by co-owner and executive chef Maxime Durand (formerly Agrius), who has crafted a menu inspired by classic German, Swiss, and Austrian fare. Think Potato and Raclette, Beets and Sour Cream, Ham Hock and Sauerkraut, Pretzel and Mustard, and an Endive Waldorf Salad.

Address: 509 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

