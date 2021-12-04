How to stream new documentary on Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia for free

A CBC documentary featuring Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia has finally dropped.

The documentary, titled Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story premiered on CBC on Friday, and is available to stream for free on CBC Gem.

It details how Bhatia’s passion for basketball and the Raptors “took him on a journey from persecution to inclusion, inspiring an entire country along the way.”

Bhatia, a Hyundai dealership owner, has been a fixture at almost every Raptors home game since the team’s inaugural season in 1995-96. He was the the marshal of the Raptors 2019 championship parade, and received an official championship ring for his role as a Raptors’ unofficial ambassador.

“These are all the blessings of almighty,” Bhatia said. “I cherish them and I’ll share that ring with every fan that wants to see it and wear it because I think, in the end, it’s the fans, the love of the fans and the blessings of almighty which have gotten me there.”

He was recognized earlier this year at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

Today was a dream.

In the greatest building basketball has, the name Superfan Nav Bhatia will be immortalized.There is now a turban and the first fan honoured within Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame. I am overcome with emotions today.

📸 @ADBPhotoInc pic.twitter.com/TFe7cpwDAK — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) May 17, 2021

“He’s been just as important as any player the Toronto Raptors has ever had,” NBA Hall of Famer and former Raptors GM Isiah Thomas said.

Bhatia came to Canada in 1984 as a result of anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, India that killed over 3,000 people. The engineer had trouble finding work before becoming a car salesman, eventually working his way to becoming general manager before taking over the dealership.

“Nav became the person that we could identify with,” comedian Russell Peters said. “Growing up, we didn’t have anybody to look at. The things he’s done are so real, they’re so tangible for so many people.”

I would not be here today if it wasn't for one man… @IsiahThomas thank you you change my life. pic.twitter.com/3phlfkhlYv — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) December 4, 2021

A separate film about the Raptors Superfan starring Kal Penn is also in the works.

The documentary can be viewed here.