Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia is getting a documentary made about his life

Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia is set to be the subject of a new documentary.

Bhatia has been a staple at nearly every Raptors home game since the team’s inaugural season of 1995-96. The grand marshal of the Raptors 2019 championship parade, Bhatia was recognized earlier this year at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

Simply titled Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story, the documentary premieres on CBC at 9 pm ET on December 3 and tells the story of how the Hyundai dealership owner became one of the Raptors’ most iconic figures. CBC characterizes the film as being an “intimate portrait of a man with a very public persona.”

“He’s been just as important as any player the Toronto Raptors has ever had,” NBA Hall of Famer and former Raptors GM Isiah Thomas said of Bhatia.

Comedian Russell Peters said that Bhatia’s public presence has been important to the South Asian community within Canada. Bhatia came to Canada in 1984 as a result of anti-Sikh riots taking place in Delhi, India that killed over 3,000 people. Having trouble finding work as an engineer, Bhatia turned to car sales and eventually rose his way to become one of the top salesmen in Canada.

“Nav became the person that we could identify with,” Peters said. “Growing up, we didn’t have anybody to look at. The things he’s done are so real, they’re so tangible for so many people.”

The trailer also shows interviews with other Toronto sports figures such as former Raptor Vince Carter, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Argonauts GM Pinball Clemons, as well as TSN anchor Kayla Grey.

The full trailer is below:

