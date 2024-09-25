How to stream tonight's Canucks-Flames game for FREE

The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are set to meet for the first time this season with the two sides preparing for a preseason tilt tonight.

The Flames have a perfect 3-0 record so far in the preseason, defeating the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Sunday before beating the Oilers in a pair of split-squad games on Monday in Calgary and Edmonton. The Canucks, meanwhile, won their first preseason game versus the Kraken at Rogers Arena last night.

The Flames and Canucks will face off against one another at the Abbotsford Centre, which serves as the home of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

The game won’t be televised on Sportsnet like usual, but you can stream it for free online through either team’s official websites: Canucks.com or CalgaryFlames.com.

Tonight, we honour Truth and Reconciliation in Abbotsford. 🧡 🆚 Calgary Flames

⏰ 7:00 PM PT

📍 Abbotsford, BC

💻 Stream live on https://t.co/PNzetBC7iZ TICKETS AVAILABLE | https://t.co/4j8Qxb6kfn pic.twitter.com/0qgA3HCXWH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 25, 2024

Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and newcomer Jake DeBrusk highlight Vancouver’s lineup tonight. Rookie Jonathan Lekkerimäki will also be looking to build off an impressive showing in last night’s game.

Other Canucks players expected to earn a roster spot this season include Carson Soucy, Phil Di Giuseppe, Kiefer Sherwood, Noah Juulsen, Vincent Desharnais, and Daniel Sprong. Jiri Patera and Nikita Tolopilo are the goaltenders.

The Flames enter tonight’s game with an intriguing lineup that features many players in the running to earn a spot on the opening-night roster. Headlining the forwards in that regard is Matt Coronato, who is playing on a line with Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil. Other young players on the bubble playing tonight include Jakob Pelletier and Cole Schwindt.

The back end will also feature players battling for spots, including Tyson Barrie, who agreed to a professional tryout offer (PTO) earlier in the month and is hoping to earn a contract. Dustin Wolf will be starting in net.

#Flames in preseason game four tonight against Vancouver: Zary-Pospisil-Coronato

Pelletier-Morton-Duehr

Hunt-Schwindt-Basha

Honzek-Kirkland-Gridin Bean-Barrie

Tinordi-Poirier

Solovyov-Parekh Wolf

Cooley — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 25, 2024

Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 7 pm PT/8 pm MT