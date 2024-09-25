Matt Coronato forcing Flames' hand with impressive training camp

Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato is performing like a player who doesn’t want to spend any more time in the AHL.

Taken 13th overall in 2021, Coronato is considered by many to be the best forward prospect in the Flames organization. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 34 games with the Flames and an additional 41 with the Calgary Wranglers.

Though Coronato’s totals with the Flames were very modest, he impressed with the Wranglers, recording 15 goals and 42 points, along with another six points in six playoff outings. Still, many questioned whether or not he would crack the Flames’ opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.

While there’s still work to be done, Coronato has impressed immensely so far in training camp. The 21-year-old is already up to three goals and five points through two preseason games and seemed to create offensive chances each and every time he hit the ice.

He will have an opportunity to impress further tonight, as he’s expected to play on the Flames’ top line in tonight’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks.

#Flames in preseason game four tonight against Vancouver: Zary-Pospisil-Coronato

Pelletier-Morton-Duehr

Hunt-Schwindt-Basha

Honzek-Kirkland-Gridin Bean-Barrie

Tinordi-Poirier

Solovyov-Parekh Wolf

Cooley — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 25, 2024

This game is one worth keeping an eye on for Flames fans, as many players in the lineup will be fighting for a spot on the opening-night roster. Up front, players like Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr, Dryden Hunt, and Cole Schwindt all have opportunities to begin the season with the Flames, should they impress head coach Ryan Huska and his staff.

The back end also features many players fighting for spots, perhaps most notably Tyson Barrie, who Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli believes will earn a contract after signing a professional tryout offer (PTO) earlier this month.

Puck drop in tonight’s tilt in Abbotsford is set for 8 pm MT.