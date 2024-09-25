It’s still relatively early into training camp, but 32-year-old defenceman Tyson Barrie is impressing so far with the Calgary Flames.

After spending the offseason in hopes of signing a contract, Barrie agreed to a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Flames just over two weeks ago. It was unchartered waters for the veteran, who had many teams interested in his services in years past.

Despite not having a guaranteed contract for the 2024-25 season just yet, that may soon change for Barrie, who finds himself battling for a spot on a Flames team that doesn’t have much experience on the back end.

One thing working against Barrie is the play of prospect Hunter Brzustewicz, who, despite having yet to play any professional games, is making a very solid case to begin the season in the NHL. Speaking on Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg, Frank Seravalli explained that he doesn’t believe that will affect Barrie’s future with the organization.

“[Brzustewicz’s] spot, I don’t think wouldn’t fall to Tyson Barrie,” Seravalli said. “Meaning, I think they’re signing Tyson Barrie either way. It would be someone else that Brzustewicz would push out if that were to come to path.”

Part of the intrigue of signing Barrie would be how he could help improve the Flames’ power play. They struggled in that regard a season ago, finishing 26th amongst all teams with only a 17.9% conversion rate. The coaching staff struggled to find a unit they could stick with and used multiple defencemen on both the first and second groups.

Playing on the power play has been one of Barrie’s biggest strengths throughout his 809-game career. He’s recorded north of 50 points in three separate seasons and led all NHL defencemen in the shortened 2020-21 season with 48 points in 56 games as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Other players who will be battling alongside Barrie for spots include Brzustewicz, Brayden Pachal, Ilya Solovyov, Jarred Tinordi, and perhaps even 2024 first-round pick Zayne Parekh.