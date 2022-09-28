It looks like one local chain of pizza spots has been busy. Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza is planning on opening its first location in Metro Vancouver.

The New York-style ‘za spot is slated to launch in Burnaby.

Folks will be able to find the brand’s new outpost open at 4073 Hastings Street around mid-October, the brand tells Dished.

Straight Outta Brooklyn makes thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Straight Brooklyn Pizza (@straightbkpizza)

It offers vegan options too, making the menu accessible to Vancouverites with diverse dietary restrictions.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this one. Stay tuned!

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Burnaby

Address: 4073 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram