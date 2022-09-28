FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizzeria to open new location in Burnaby

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Sep 28 2022, 10:40 pm
Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizzeria to open new location in Burnaby
@straightbkpizza/Instagram

It looks like one local chain of pizza spots has been busy. Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza is planning on opening its first location in Metro Vancouver.

The New York-style ‘za spot is slated to launch in Burnaby.

Folks will be able to find the brand’s new outpost open at 4073 Hastings Street around mid-October, the brand tells Dished.

Straight Outta Brooklyn makes thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice.

It offers vegan options too, making the menu accessible to Vancouverites with diverse dietary restrictions.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this one. Stay tuned!

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Burnaby

Address: 4073 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.