Stormy weather is causing cancellations and delays for BC Ferries

Due to the ongoing BC storm, BC Ferries has posted service alerts, including cancellations and delays, on several major routes.

Travel between Vancouver and Victoria is currently suspended, as the vessels that move between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay are being held at their respective docks.

High winds are the main cause of the service disruptions.

A statement from BC Ferries said service will resume when it is safe to do so.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

Cancellations have also been announced for travel on certain routes between Vancouver and Nanaimo.

“With the passage of the cold front today, southerly winds gusting to 60 km/h this morning will shift to west or northwest winds near noon. These winds will be strongest near the water, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible. For areas away from the water, gusty winds are still possible but are not expected to be as strong. Winds will ease early this evening as the frontal system moves further inland.”

On top of the cancellations, several routes have been delayed.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #FulfordHarbour #QueenofCumberland is currently operating 36 mins behind schedule due to accumulated delays associated w/loading & unloading the vesse4l. We appreciate your patience.

Full details here: https://t.co/DIOY3pfAIT. ^oj — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) November 15, 2021

Follow @BCFerries on Twitter or visit their travel advisories page for the latest.