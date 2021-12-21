Store employee doused with bear mace in alleged downtown New West robbery

The New West Police Department is sharing some details about a robbery in downtown New West that allegedly involved a staff member at a store being attacked with bear mace.

The suspected robbery occurred on December 16 at approximately 10:15 am in the 800 block of Carnarvon Street.

A suspect allegedly doused a staff member with bear mace while he robbed the store.

The New West Police Department is currently looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect flee and who haven’t yet spoken to investigators.

The suspect is being described as a Caucasian man between 30 and 50 years old and approximately 5’6″ tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark grey jacket, a black vest, and a blue bag.

According to New West Police, this isn’t the first time this store has been robbed.

“This is the second time within four months that staff at this store have been assaulted during a robbery,” said Sergeant Kumar in a statement. “Four months ago we were successful in identifying and arresting a suspect. Now we’re asking for help in bringing this second person before the courts.”

Anyone who has information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

There are many stores and businesses near the 800 block of Carnarvon Street, but New West Police aren’t identifying the store that was allegedly robbed.

This is the second time in a month that someone used bear mace to allegedly rob a store. Earlier this month, VPD released a video of a man who sprayed bear mace during a Holt Renfrew store robbery.