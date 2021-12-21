Health Canada recalling brand of hand sanitizer over health risks

Health Canada is recalling a brand of hand sanitizer because it may pose health risks.

The recall for Sani-Derm was issued on December 21, 2021. The sanitizer may contain an unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate.

“Certain hand sanitizers are being recalled because they do not meet Health Canada’s requirements,” the department said.

This product, made by Laboratoires Choisy (Kersia Group), joins an existing list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks and have been recalled by Health Canada.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled hand sanitizers. If you have used any of the products and have health concerns, contact a healthcare professional.