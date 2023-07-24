Stolen TV precariously placed on car in comical BC getaway (VIDEO)

A pair of thieves with an allegedly stolen TV took off in a getaway car in the most comical way in an incident being investigated by Nanaimo RCMP.

Thankfully, Nanaimo RCMP obtained footage documenting the haphazard and almost failed getaway.

The massive 75-inch TV was allegedly stolen from a Walmart early last month.

On June 8 at around 6:45 pm, a theft allegedly occurring at the Walmart in Woodgrove Centre was captured on video.

In a statement, Nanaimo RCMP suggested that the thievery lacked a “degree of planning.”

It also seemed to lack a degree of smarts, but somehow the alleged thieves managed to get away successfully, though we don’t know what happened after the video stopped.

The video shows the TV almost falling off the vehicle’s rooftop before an extra arm slides out of the driver-side window to barely keep it in place.

In a statement, Nanaimo RCMP said officers were told that a man and woman were spotted carrying the stolen TV out of the store.

“The suspects then shuffled to their vehicle, placed the box on the roof of their vehicle, and drove off. The attending officer noted that the box had simply been dropped on the roof of the vehicle and was held in [place] by the driver reaching up with his left hand and the passenger’s [outstretched] right hand.”

It sounds like the thieves could’ve used a few more arms.

Three hours later, the suspects were located.

While officers could find parts from the stolen TV, the 75-inch set was never tracked down.

“The suspects were later released on an Undertaking, with their first court appearance set for September 6, 2023, in Nanaimo Provincial Court. The search for the stolen television continues.”