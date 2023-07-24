21-year-old BC father stabbed, heart punctured trying to help someone

RCMP is investigating after a BC father was stabbed while trying to assist someone in distress.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for Colin Dube-Wheat, a 21-year-old who was reportedly trying to help someone before being nearly fatally injured in Campbell River.

The fundraiser suggests that while Dube-Wheat was on the way home, he heard someone yelling for help. He then walked to the scene, and an individual next to someone lying unconscious allegedly stabbed Dube-Wheat. The GoFundMe adds that he was stabbed twice, and his heart and lung were punctured.

While Dube-Wheat is expected to have a lengthy recovery period, he has been released from hospital after undergoing open-heart surgery.

The family has thanked those who donated and who sent well wishes to the injured BC father.

On the GoFundMe page, the relatives who started the fundraiser shared that the affected family has faced other hardships in recent years.

“Colin lives in Campbell River with his Fiancé (Sarah) and their two-year-old daughter (Ava). They both are incredibly resilient and manage to work full-time, trading off to care for their little one. They have faced unbelievable tragedy in the last year, having endured the death of his younger brother, Jordie Dube, and recently losing many personal items and their dog Mocha in his Father’s house fire in Gold River.”

According to the fundraiser, the family will face considerable challenges for the foreseeable future.

“Colin and Sarah will both have to take considerable time off of work, with Colin unable to work or provide childcare for two to three months due to sternal precautions and lung/heart rehabilitation.”

Campbell River RCMP told Daily Hive that the Major Crime Unit is investigating the reported stabbing, which occurred around 4:30 am on July 14.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that there is a danger to the public at large,” Campbell River RCMP Media Liaison Constable Maury Tyre said in an email to Daily Hive.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has far surpassed a $5,000 goal. You can find that here.