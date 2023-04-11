Police seek owner of cowbell recovered from prolific offender in BC

Abbotsford police are looking to find the owners of some stolen items, including a cowbell.

The recovered items were related to the arrest of who police are calling a “Prolific Property Offender.”

After searching the suspect’s vehicle, police recovered various tools, ammunition, keys, bolt cutters, and an axe.

An engraving on the cowbell may provide clues as to who the owner is and who the cow it belongs to might be.

On the evening of April 3, officers were conducting “proactive patrols” near the 1800 block of Sumas Way when they observed a Nissan SUV with inactive and unattached plates.

The 43-year-old driver of the SUV, who turned out to be a prolific offender, was arrested.

While charges are pending for the offender, the vehicle was impounded, and police learned it wasn’t the offender’s SUV.

Police shared some interesting details about the cowbell that was recovered.

The cowbell has two names engraved within the bell, and police have some suspicions about those engravings.

“One we believe to be the farmer’s name, and the other we believe to be the name of the cow. All checks completed by us at this point have not turned up anything. We’re hoping that someone out there recognizes the bell and can assist us in getting it back to its rightful owner.”

A tweet from Abbotsford Police spawned some humorous cowbell-related responses.

“DM Christopher Walken,” responded one Twitter user.

Another user wrote, “[has] anyone showed up at the office saying they need more cowbell?”