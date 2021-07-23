$45,000 in stolen bikes recovered from East Vancouver storage facility

Vancouver Police have recovered more than two dozen stolen bikes from a storage facility.

Sergeant Steve Addison said officers learned several weeks ago that stolen bikes were allegedly being trafficked out of a self-storage facility in East Vancouver.

On July 14, officers executed multiple search warrants at storage lockers on East Pender Street and recovered 27 stolen bikes they said are worth roughly $45,000.

Police said high-end road bikes, e-bikes, and mountain bikes were among the items seized.

Officers are working to identify the bikes’ rightful owners so that they can be returned. Any that were reported stolen to VPD will be “quickly” reunited with their riders, police said.

Even without a serial number, Addison said VPD can often track down a bike’s owner using the item’s “unique descriptors and features.”

“We encourage anyone who has not yet reported their stolen bike to file a police report,” Addison said.

“The best way to safeguard against bike theft is always to use a durable lock, record your serial number, and register your bike with Project 529.”

Bike thefts can be reported online, or by calling VPD’s non-emergency line at 604-717-3321.

The investigation is ongoing, police noted, and charges could be recommended to Crown counsel once it concludes.