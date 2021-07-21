IHIT activated after body found in burned vehicle in Langley

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been activated after a body was found inside a burned vehicle in Langley.

On Tuesday at approximately 7 pm, Langley RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 blocks of 197 Street.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers said they found a body inside the burned Ford F-150 pickup truck.

At this point, IHIT says they have not yet determined if the event is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. The surrounding area is being cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

Investigators are asking any motorists in the area at the time of the fire to review dash camera footage and see if they may have captured any events related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HIT at 1-877-551-4448.