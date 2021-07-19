Security guard stabbed "multiple" times trying to stop shoplifter

A security guard was stabbed “multiple” times while trying to stop a shoplifter in Vancouver’s West End on Sunday.

Vancouver Police (VPD) said officers were called to a drug store near Thurlow Street and Davie Street just before 10 am on July 18 for reports that a security guard had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with “serious injuries.” The suspect had fled by the time police arrived, but investigators were able to quickly identify him.

VPD traced the suspect, a 26-year-old man, to a building in the Downtown Eastside. He was arrested after 7 pm on Sunday after leaving the building.

“Dozens of VPD officers worked throughout the day to identify and locate the suspect,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.

“Thankfully, he was arrested without incident last night…We hope [the victim] will make a full recovery.”

The suspect is now facing weapons and assault charges, Addison said.