Oct 25 2022, 6:33 pm
Metro Vancouver just got a brand new spot for authentic, Hawaiian-style poké, from one of the city’s most popular local chains.

Steve’s Poké Bar, which calls itself “the best Hawaiian poké in Vancouver,” has officially opened its first Richmond location.

The new location officially opened on Friday, October 21 at the Broadmoor Shopping Centre at 10111 No. 3 Road.

This locally founded chain has 15 locations in and around the city (including Burnaby, Squamish, Surrey, and Langley) with plans for five more coming soon – including one in Yaletown.

What makes Steve’s stand out from other poké spots in the city is that, according to its website, it uses an authentic approach, just the way that the locals do in Hawaii.

Steve’s Poké Bar also now offers poké by the pound – a great option for dining at home or for a potluck.

Steve’s Poké Bar – Richmond

Address: Broadmoor Shopping Centre, #138 10111 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

