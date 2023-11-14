FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

St. Louis Bar & Grill is serving up all-you-can-eat ribs

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Nov 14 2023, 5:20 pm
St. Louis Bar & Grill is serving up all-you-can-eat ribs
St. Louis Bar & Grill

Hockey season is heating up, and to celebrate, one restaurant is offering all-you-can-eat ribs.

Starting November 14, St. Louis Bar & Grill is serving up all-you-can-eat ribs at restaurants across Canada, with so many delicious flavours.

After a three-year hiatus, St. Louis Bar & Grill is bringing back its “Ribsanity” event from today to December 17, offering unlimited half-racks of ribs.

Guests can enjoy as many ribs as they want for $27.99 with a huge variety of classic flavours like Mississippi Honey BBQ and Nashville Hot Sauce.

The restaurant is also launching two new flavours that’ll be up for grabs: Pineapple Chipotle BBQ and Carolina Gold BBQ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Louis Bar & Grill (@stlouiswings)


It’s available at most of the chain’s 77 restaurants across Canada, including Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and BC.

You can also wash down all that meat with a Devil’s Pint of Belgian Moon, Molson Canadian, or Coors Light for $6.99.

So why not celebrate hockey season in style with more ribs than you could ever dream of?

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop