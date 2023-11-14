St. Louis Bar & Grill is serving up all-you-can-eat ribs
Hockey season is heating up, and to celebrate, one restaurant is offering all-you-can-eat ribs.
Starting November 14, St. Louis Bar & Grill is serving up all-you-can-eat ribs at restaurants across Canada, with so many delicious flavours.
After a three-year hiatus, St. Louis Bar & Grill is bringing back its “Ribsanity” event from today to December 17, offering unlimited half-racks of ribs.
Guests can enjoy as many ribs as they want for $27.99 with a huge variety of classic flavours like Mississippi Honey BBQ and Nashville Hot Sauce.
The restaurant is also launching two new flavours that’ll be up for grabs: Pineapple Chipotle BBQ and Carolina Gold BBQ.
It’s available at most of the chain’s 77 restaurants across Canada, including Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and BC.
You can also wash down all that meat with a Devil’s Pint of Belgian Moon, Molson Canadian, or Coors Light for $6.99.
So why not celebrate hockey season in style with more ribs than you could ever dream of?