DJ Steve Aoki performs (and cakes) at private Vancouver party

A small group of lucky folks in Vancouver celebrated Canada Day with an exclusive performance from the famous American DJ Steve Aoki.

The eye care retailer based in Vancouver, KITS, threw a memorable house party that the rest of us surly envy.

According to guests, the DJ performed for nearly two hours in the yard of a massive Point Grey home.

Aoki shared footage of the energetic show and clips of him showcasing his signature move –throwing a slabs of cake at attendees (aka caking).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＰＲＹＡ (@pryaathwal)

The stunning property even had a pickleball court, which Aoki tried his hand at.

Everyone at the Canada Day celebration was decked out in red and white, including the performer who wore a Canadian hockey jersey to the Monday event.

According to Steve Aoki’s Instagram stories and music fans’ posts of his return to the city, the show, the party, and the pickleball all looked absolutely epic.