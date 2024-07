DJ Steve Aoki performs (and cakes) at private Vancouver party

A small group of lucky folks in Vancouver celebrated Canada Day with an exclusive performance from the famous American DJ Steve Aoki.

The eye care retailer based in Vancouver, KITS, threw a memorable house party that the rest of us surly envy.

According to guests, the DJ performed for nearly two hours in the yard of a massive Point Grey home.

Aoki shared footage of the energetic show and clips of him showcasing his signature move ā€“throwing a slabs of cake at attendees (aka caking).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ļ¼°ļ¼²ļ¼¹ļ¼” (@pryaathwal)

The stunning property even had a pickleball court, which Aoki tried his hand at.

Everyone at the Canada Day celebration was decked out in red and white, including the performer who wore a Canadian hockey jersey to the Monday event.

According to Steve Aokiā€™s InstagramĀ stories and music fans’ posts of his return to the city, the show, the party, and the pickleball all looked absolutely epic.