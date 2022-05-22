Steve Aoki enjoyed Vancouver in the best way ahead of an epic show (VIDEOS)

In Vancouver, you can be in the mountains during the day and party hard by the ocean at night.

And if you’re in the city, then have to go on at least one outdoor adventure while you’re here. For Steve Aoki, he decided to take to the skies and ride a helicopter – with a bulldog.

According to local helicopter pilot Bradley Friesen, who along with his bulldog Mr. Bently often chauffers the stars via helicopter, Steve Aoki took to the skies and got treated to the breathtaking beauty of BC.

“He was super fun, really nice guy,” Friesen, who posted a snap of Steve Aoki on his Instagram, told Daily Hive.

The world-famous DJ and heir to the Benihana fortune was in Vancouver to play a show on Saturday, May 21 at the Harbour Event and Convention Centre.

“He’s a hell of an entertainer,” Friesen said. “He said he has done 27 shows in 30 nights…He doesn’t take a night off on the performance.”

The show looked absolutely epic according to Steve Aoki’s Instagram stories and music fans posted snaps of his return to the city.

Now, we’re going to add “helicopter ride” to our bucket lists.