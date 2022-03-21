EventsNewsCuratedScience

Stargazer: An immersive outer space experience is coming to Metro Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 21 2022, 11:02 pm
Stargazer: An immersive outer space experience is coming to Metro Vancouver this spring
Stargazer: An Immersive Universe/stargazerexhibit.com
No need to put your name on the waiting list for a seat on Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin craft. A new multisensory outer space experience showcasing the wonders of the universe is coming to Metro Vancouver next month.

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe, opening on April 13 at Tsawwassen Mills, is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe.

Stargazer

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe/stargazerexhibit.com

Stargazer is brought to us by the organizers of the popular The Da Vinci Experience and will be located in the same space at the massive Tsawwassen mall. The experience is curated in part by the H.R. Macmillan Space Center and features graphics and information assembled by Sensea.

Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Stargazer

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe/stargazerexhibit.com

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.”

Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair-friendly, and organizers say that safety measures will be in place throughout the experience. Mask usage will also be mandatory.

Stargazer

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe/stargazerexhibit.com

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe

When: April 13 to August 31, 2022
Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)
Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)
Tickets: Online

