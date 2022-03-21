No need to put your name on the waiting list for a seat on Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin craft. A new multisensory outer space experience showcasing the wonders of the universe is coming to Metro Vancouver next month.

Stargazer: An Immersive Universe, opening on April 13 at Tsawwassen Mills, is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe.

You might also like: Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

A Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver

Country star Aaron Pritchett headlines Warriors' free post-game concert

Stargazer is brought to us by the organizers of the popular The Da Vinci Experience and will be located in the same space at the massive Tsawwassen mall. The experience is curated in part by the H.R. Macmillan Space Center and features graphics and information assembled by Sensea.

Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.”

Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair-friendly, and organizers say that safety measures will be in place throughout the experience. Mask usage will also be mandatory.

When: April 13 to August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online