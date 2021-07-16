The fully immersive Da Vinci Experience has arrived in Vancouver

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into Leonardo Da Vinci’s workshop?

As far-fetched as it may seem, Vancouver is getting a new experience that promises to transport you back to the heart of the Renaissance, where you can discover the genius of some of Da Vinci’s most ambitious inventions.

In celebration of the 500-year anniversary of Da Vinci’s death in 2019, The Da Vinci Experience — one of the most iconic productions by Crossmedia Group — has been travelling the globe and captured the attention of over three million people worldwide.

Now, the remarkable installation is making its first North American appearance in Vancouver, where locals can get up close and personal with some of the mastermind’s greatest ideations.

Sensea Immersive’s first Canadian exhibition is now open at the Tsawwassen Mills Mall. Planned and executed during the company has taken an”edutainment” approach to its new installation.

Hundreds of years later, Da Vinci’s work continues to ignite awe and inspiration. As guests make their way through the exhibition, they’ll be able to take in the full scope and the profound legacy of this trailblazing prodigy.

Staged at Tsawwassen Mills, The Da Vinci Experience will feature four distinct experiences, including an immersive 360-degree journey through the Renaissance man’s peculiar life and famous contraptions and a virtual reality visit to his Florence studio.

From the Mona Lisa to the Vitruvian Man and his flying machine, you’ll come face to face with the Italian artist and inventor’s creations like never before.

“We have combined technology and art into a multi-sensory trip into the mind and genius of Leonardo Da Vinci, designed to delight all ages,” says Mick Kelly, vice president of Sensea Immersive. “We also have a groundbreaking School Program integrated with the exhibition, with a curriculum designed by teachers for teachers, which is a first in Canada.”

Its virtual reality technology will allow you to set foot in Da Vinci’s world, immersing yourself in the artist’s masterpieces and incredible machines. Originating in Florence, the interactive reproductions allow you to engage with history in a unique way.

You can also expect all of your senses to be fired up with the exhibit’s digital displays, sound effects, and projection mapping. Just picture the floors and walls covered by larger-than-life visuals of the influential artist’s vast and wondrous collection of works.

Produced under exclusive license by Crossmedia Group of Italy, this exhibition is curated by the director of the Leonardian Museum, Roberta Barsanti, in Vinci, Italy and features reproductions of his greatest works. To date, it’s been showcased worldwide to more than three million visitors.

The family-friendly affair takes around an hour to explore. Due to COVID restrictions, guests are being asked to adhere to this time limit to create a safe and spacious environment for everyone to learn and marvel.

All recommendations from the Provincial Ministry of Health are being followed, and staff have a COVID plan and training for extra safety.

Are you ready to go back in time to the height of one of Europe’s most famed eras — one defined by the reemergence of classical art, literature, and thought?

Peer into the life and art of one of society’s most prolific and celebrated artists by diving into this immersive experience.

You can find the experience at Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall — located between Marshalls and Winners — by going through entrance four.

To learn more about the vivid display taking place or to buy tickets, you can visit sensea.show/canada. The Da Vinci Experience will be on a continuous run into 2022, with tickets available now until October.

When: Open now

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall, Entrance #4 (by Restaurant Row) – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta