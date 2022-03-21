Country star Aaron Pritchett headlines Warriors' free post-game concert

Put on your dancing boots and your Stetson, because this Friday night the Vancouver Warriors are going country!

After the Warriors take on the San Diego Seals for a key NLL game at 7:30 pm, Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and multiple Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett will perform a free concert.

Every ticket holder at the game will be invited onto the turf for the post-game performance, which will also feature seven-time BC Country Music Association Award winner for Female Artist of the Year, Karen Lee Batten.

Vancouver Warriors’ Country Night is keeping the good vibes going throughout the game with live music from rocker-turned-country artist Kadooh and Pemberton country-rock group Dakota Pearl.

And the fun continues inside of the Weekend Warriors NUTRL Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net. Tickets to the zone are just $20 and it’s the perfect place to watch all the action.

NUTRL Zone guests will enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere. There will be two private bars, a stage for live music, as well as NUTRL seltzers and beer available for $5.

Fans throughout Rogers Arena will also get to enjoy $5 beers all game long.

When: March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online