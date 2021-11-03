Starbucks is launching the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte this week

Starbucks is launching a brand new holiday drink this week, and we predict it’s going to be popular for those who love sweet treats.

Check out the all-new, non-dairy Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.

It’s available starting November 4 and can be ordered iced or hot. Made with sugar-cookie-flavoured syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, and oat beverage, this sip is topped with red and green cookie sprinkles to finish.

For the hot version, your barista will include a combo of steamed oat beverage and foam with sprinkles.

“We wanted to harness the buttery and vanilla notes of the cookie, which you can pick up in the aroma from that first sip from the sugar cookie flavoured syrup and sprinkles,” said Erin Marinan from Starbucks R&D, who led product development with Starbucks partner Sara Bennett.

“It reminds me of making cookies with my mom and sisters growing up. It gives me all the nostalgic feels of the holiday.”

The beverage is the first plant-based holiday coffee beverage on the Starbucks menu. It’s available in-store and via delivery through Uber Eats on November 4 and throughout the festive season.

Starbucks’ new holiday cups and the rest of the seasonal food and beverage line drop tomorrow too.