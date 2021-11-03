Starbucks just revealed its new holiday cups for 2021 (PHOTOS)

For those of us that need more of a treat than an edible advent calendar leading up to the holidays, not to worry: Starbucks has revealed its anticipated annual seasonal cup designs.

On November 4, the popular Seattle-founded coffee chain will roll out its signature array of holiday sips and goodies alongside several different cup designs.

The Starbucks red holiday cups are back, and this year, they come with delightful gift-inspired designs.

Shining stars, red, green, lilac, and beyond — the cups come in four different designs: Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Lights, and Candy Cane.

In addition to these snazzy new cups, Starbucks has brought back its line of seasonal drinks and treats, as well as introduced a brand new beverage.