There are always new cup designs and a new item or two to discover at Starbucks around the holidays, and as much as we love the fresh finds, we are fans of the treats of Christmas past as well.

If you want to rediscover the lineup of seasonal sips and treats this week, check out this list of all the holiday drinks and eats returning to Starbucks this week on November 4, 2021.

Irish Cream Americano

Sugar Cookie Oat Latte

Caramel Brûlé Latte

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Chestnut Praline Latte

Snowman Cookie

Peppermint Mocha

Gingerbread Loaf

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

Irish Cream Cold Brew