Starbucks is launching a brand-new beverage for spring

Starbucks may have recently launched its spring menu, but a brand-new beverage is also being added to the lineup.

The coffee chain is launching its latest beverage offering, the Lavender Oat Chill, at locations across Canada from April 2.

The Lavender Oat Chill is hand-shaken to combine a creamy oat beverage with a touch of lavender and a scoop of diced dragon fruit for a fresh, floral, and caffeine-free sip.

If you’re keen to try out the new treat, Starbucks will be offering its grande iced drinks for just $4 for one day only this week.

On April 3, guests at Starbucks’ Canadian locations can get any grande iced drink as part of the deal, which will be limited to one per customer.

So whether you’re looking to try out the Lavender Oat Chill or options such as the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha or Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, now is the time.