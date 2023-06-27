Starbucks launches new lineup of breezy summer beverages today

Starbucks Canada is at it again with another batch of new seasonal sips for us.

This time, the chain has released a fresh line of Starbucks Refreshers Beverages in a variety of flavours.

The drink lineup will include a Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, a Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade, and a Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

All those sips are made using real fruit pieces, lemonade, and a swirl of strawberry purée.

Starbucks describes these as refreshing and frozen tropical escapes in a cup.

On top of those creations, customers across the country can find a new food item up for order: the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes.

This is a new, permanent addition to the Starbucks breakfast lineup that features cage-free eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, onions, and chives.

You can check out these offerings starting June 27 at participating Starbucks locations in Canada.