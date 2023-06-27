Starbucks launches new lineup of breezy summer beverages today
Starbucks Canada is at it again with another batch of new seasonal sips for us.
This time, the chain has released a fresh line of Starbucks Refreshers Beverages in a variety of flavours.
The drink lineup will include a Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, a Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade, and a Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.
All those sips are made using real fruit pieces, lemonade, and a swirl of strawberry purée.
Starbucks describes these as refreshing and frozen tropical escapes in a cup.
- You might also like:
- 7-Eleven bringing back its FREE Slurpee deal across Canada next month
- Tim Hortons' new Dream Cookies have launched across Canada
- Tim Hortons just dropped brand new limited-edition summer merch
On top of those creations, customers across the country can find a new food item up for order: the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes.
This is a new, permanent addition to the Starbucks breakfast lineup that features cage-free eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, onions, and chives.
You can check out these offerings starting June 27 at participating Starbucks locations in Canada.