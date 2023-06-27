FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks launches new lineup of breezy summer beverages today

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 27 2023, 9:00 am
Starbucks launches new lineup of breezy summer beverages today
Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Canada is at it again with another batch of new seasonal sips for us.

This time, the chain has released a fresh line of Starbucks Refreshers Beverages in a variety of flavours.

The drink lineup will include a Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, a Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade, and a Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Canada

All those sips are made using real fruit pieces, lemonade, and a swirl of strawberry purée.

Starbucks describes these as refreshing and frozen tropical escapes in a cup.

On top of those creations, customers across the country can find a new food item up for order: the Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes.

This is a new, permanent addition to the Starbucks breakfast lineup that features cage-free eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, onions, and chives.

You can check out these offerings starting June 27 at participating Starbucks locations in Canada.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.