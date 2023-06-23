7-Eleven bringing back its FREE Slurpee deal across Canada next month

Here’s a deal that’ll keep you nice and cool for the summer: 7-Eleven Slurpee Day is back this year, offering fans a FREE Slurpee for one day only next month.

On July 11, the popular convenience store will be giving away a free small Slurpee.

This Slurpee Day is also the store’s birthday and this year it’s a celebration for its 96th.

“To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” said Marissa Jarratt, the 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer,” in a press release.

This year, there will also be an opportunity to actually enjoy not one but three free slurpees from July 1 until July 11.

“This Slurpee Day we’re multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free,” said Jarratt. “As a part of our summer-long ‘Anything Flows’ campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us.”

“No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day.”

Also starting July 1 through Slurpee Day, loyalty members will be able to take advantage of $1 dollar food deals on popular items like the Big Bite Hot Dog, a Pizza Slice, and more.

This year will feature a new slurp cup and slurp logo, so go in on July 11 and grab a Cherry Coca-Cola slurp (or whatever your flavour is).

FREE Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: 7-Eleven locations across Canada