Starbucks pulls some cake pops after Canadian report of pill inside treat

Starbucks Canada says it’s voluntarily stopped selling a certain lot of Birthday Cake Pops after a woman reportedly found a pill inside the treat.

Starbucks tells Daily Hive it’s in touch with the BC woman and is investigating what happened together with its supplier.

“Delivering a safe and quality experience to our customers is our top priority and we act swiftly whenever a potential concern is raised,” Starbucks Canada said.

BC RCMP said the Comox Valley detachment on Vancouver Island received a complaint about a pill found inside the cake pop, and the pill was sent for analysis to determine its content.

Daily Hive has reached out to the customer for an interview but has not heard back.

Other flavours of cake pops and those from different batches than the affected ones are still for sale at Canadian Starbucks locations.