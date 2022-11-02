Starbucks is not bringing back the Eggnog Latte and people are upset

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but looks like, once again, Starbucks won’t be putting its beloved Eggnog Latte on its holiday drink menu this year.

After the iconic drink first disappeared off menus last season, people were hopeful for a triumphant return in 2022 – but those hopes have just been dashed, as Starbucks released its holiday drink menu today and Eggnog is not on it.

Already, people have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the mega coffee chain leaving one of the season’s most favourite drinks off its menu.

No #EggnogLatee this year AGAIN!?!? Looks like I have no reason to go to @Starbucks this holiday season. — Laura Spurgeon (@LauraSpurgeon11) November 2, 2022

Why do I have to go to Europe to get an egg nog latte!!! Same drinks every year — beachlifebestlife (@SunnybeachLaura) November 2, 2022

@Starbucks @StarbucksNews I can not believe for the second year in a row … no eggnog latte!!! Bring back eggnog latte #eggnoglatte — Ayza Corujo Canter (@clubgirl557) November 2, 2022

Those mourning the loss of the Eggnog Latte for the second year in a row have expressed that they will either be “boycotting” the brand or will instead be patronizing other cafés instead in search of their perfect holiday drink.

Again no #EggNogLatte @StarbucksCanada WTH, Why? Booooo! Literally the only holiday drink worth it. Ugh, not a happy camper. I guess it’s Blenz for me. pic.twitter.com/XFbBahohe1 — Mrs. K ♓ (@MomKP22) November 2, 2022

People have also taken to Instagram to air grievances about Starbucks’ menu, with chants of “Bring back the Eggnog Latte!” and “Why aren’t they bringing back the eggnog latte 😩” filling the comment sections.

And it’s not just the Eggnog people are missing – the Gingerbread Latte is also absent this year, causing nearly as much of a frenzy.

Hey @Starbucks, another year with no #GingerbreadLatte on your holiday menu?

😭👎😭👎😭 — Clint Scott (@clint_r_scott) November 2, 2022

Looks like disappointed fans will just have to go elsewhere for their festive drinks this season.