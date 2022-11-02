FoodFood News

Starbucks is not bringing back the Eggnog Latte and people are upset

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but looks like, once again, Starbucks won’t be putting its beloved Eggnog Latte on its holiday drink menu this year.

After the iconic drink first disappeared off menus last season, people were hopeful for a triumphant return in 2022 – but those hopes have just been dashed, as Starbucks released its holiday drink menu today and Eggnog is not on it.

Already, people have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the mega coffee chain leaving one of the season’s most favourite drinks off its menu.

Those mourning the loss of the Eggnog Latte for the second year in a row have expressed that they will either be “boycotting” the brand or will instead be patronizing other cafés instead in search of their perfect holiday drink.

People have also taken to Instagram to air grievances about Starbucks’ menu, with chants of “Bring back the Eggnog Latte!” and “Why aren’t they bringing back the eggnog latte 😩filling the comment sections.

And it’s not just the Eggnog people are missing – the Gingerbread Latte is also absent this year, causing nearly as much of a frenzy.

Looks like disappointed fans will just have to go elsewhere for their festive drinks this season.

 

