Starbucks holiday drinks ranked from worst to best

Starbucks holiday drinks are only around for a limited time, so you want to make sure you’re drinking the best one during their short window.

But don’t worry, we’ve ranked Starbucks 2023 holiday drinks for you so you can make an informed choice.

Don’t agree with our list? Too bad.

5. Peppermint Mocha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

Okay, so this drink isn’t necessarily bad, but it’s less special because you can order it year-round. That’s right, you can just add peppering to a regular mocha to create this exact same drink (minus those fancy chocolate swirls on top, but how much do they add to the drink anyway?).

4. Chestnut Praline Latte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

We have to respect the OG holiday drinks, but quite frankly, we’re kind of tired of the Chestnut Praline Latte. While this isn’t a bad drink, we’d rather see other classics like the Eggnog Latte or Irish Cream Cold Brew.

3. Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

We’ve been waiting for a dairy-free cold-foam alternative, and Starbucks has blessed us with one. The Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai is perfectly cozy despite being a cold beverage (you can order it hot, but then you don’t get that yummy cold foam).

However, the only reason this one is in third is because that oat milk cold foam just doesn’t foam up the same way the original cold foam does. Plus, even if it does foam up perfectly, you have a good five-minute window before it completely disappears back into the drink.

2. Sugar Cookie Oat Latte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

Starbucks finally gave us a drink for the oat milk girlies two years ago, and we couldn’t be more thankful. However, this drink is arguably better iced, and regardless of how much we support iced coffee during the winter, it’s just too cold to really enjoy this bevvie.

1. Caramel Brûlée Latte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

If the Caramel Brûlée Latte has 100 fans, we’re one of them. If it has one fan, it’s us. If it has zero fans, consider us dead. This drink is everything right about the holiday season. It’s warm, cozy, and so so so delicious. There’s a reason it’s stuck around for all these years.

What’s that? This completely contradicts our ranking of the Chestnut Praline Latte? Too bad. If you don’t like the Caramel Brûlée Latte, you’re simply wrong #CaramelBrûléeSupremacy