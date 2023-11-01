‘Tis the season for some Starbucks holiday drink menu disappointment because some Canadians aren’t too happy that the beloved Eggnog Latte won’t return again this year.

The coffee giant announced its much-anticipated holiday drink and treat menu today, which features the new Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai, as well as four festive favourites: the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brûlé Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.

The holiday drinks and treats will be available in Starbucks Canada stores on November 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

But fans of the Eggnog Latte — which was taken off the menu in 2021 — were quick to hop on social media to express their frustration that the drink wasn’t making a comeback this year.

“Seriously @StarbucksCanada … NO EGGNOG LATTE again? Well, I guess I go elsewhere for yet another year for my fix, see you in January,” wrote one disgruntled Starbucks customer on X.

No eggnog lattes this year @Starbucks ? 😔💔 — Emma Dubs (@weishaarems) November 1, 2023

“The Starbucks holiday drink list just gets worse every year,” commented another.

The Starbucks holiday drink list just gets worse every year. Eggnog is too much to handle but olive oil and chai gingerbread? Sure why not. https://t.co/lda6UMx4CA — Grand Mask'd & Vax'd Moff 🦄🇺🇦 (@GrandMoffJoseph) November 1, 2023

Some folks even took to X earlier in the month to ask the coffee chain to bring back the drink for this year’s holiday season.

@StarbucksCanada @StarbucksCare Please tell me that the Eggnog Latte will be returning this year — Krista Rozenhart (@KristaRozenhart) October 18, 2023

I just want the eggnog latte back @StarbucksCanada https://t.co/wFQJS0Iy0o — MS GRIPPY🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@poppy4161) October 6, 2023

This disappointment continued on Instagram, where folks left comments about another year without the Eggnog Latte not being on the menu.

“There is no eggnog… another year of going to the competition for my coffee,” wrote one Instagram user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

“Bring back the eggnog latte!! 🙏,” said another.

Looks like disgruntled fans will have to get their Eggnog Latte fix elsewhere this year.

What are your thoughts on Starbucks Canada’s holiday drink menu? Let us know in the comments.